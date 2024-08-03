"My heart is heavy, but remains unbroken": Nikhat Zareen vows to return with "renewed passion" after heartbreak in Paris

New Delhi [India], August 3 : India pugilist Nikhat Zareen reflected on her heartbreaking exit from the Paris Olympics in the round of 16 and has vowed to return, fight harder and chase her dream of winning an Olympic medal with renewed passion.

Zareen bowed out of the Paris Olympics after enduring defeat against People's Republic of China's Wu Yu in the women's 50 kg in the pre quarter-finals.

Zareen contested as an unseeded boxer and got hammered by the Chinese boxer. She penned a note and admitted that it was the hardest loss she ever faced. The 28-year-old boxer stated that it was her dream to win the Olympic medal for India, and she will do her best to overcome the setback.

"The Olympic dream I've cherished for so long didn't unfold as I had hoped. After countless hours of training, sacrifices, and unwavering determination, this moment slipped through my fingers. This defeat is the hardest I've ever faced; it cuts deep and is almost unbearable. My heart is heavy, but it remains unbroken. I accept it with grace and will do my best to find a way forward in my life," Nikhat wrote in a post on Instagram.

"Winning an Olympic medal was my greatest dream, and I fought with everything I had to get here. The Paris 2024 journey was filled with challengesbattling through a year of injury, struggling to reclaim my spot, fighting for the opportunity to compete, and overcoming countless obstacles, all for the chance to represent our country on this global stage," she added.

Zareen lost in the first two rounds and got completely outclassed in the final, which sealed her return to India. She lost the bout by unanimous decision, with all five judges scoring in Wu Yu's favour.

She acknowledged that her failure to realise her dream in Paris was devastating. But she has vowed to return home, recover her mind and return to chase her pursuit with renewed passion.

"I'm deeply grateful for the chance to pursue my dream, but destiny had other plans. Not achieving it here in Paris is devastating. I wish I could turn back time and put in even more effort for a different outcome, but that remains a wish," Zareen wrote.

"I promise this isn't the end. I'll return home to recover and clear my mind. This dream is still alive, and I will continue to chase it with renewed passion. This is not goodbye but a promise to return, to fight harder, and to make you all proud. Thank you for standing by me. The journey continues," she concluded.

