"My nation, my pride...": Sports fraternity extends Independence Day wishes on social media

New Delhi [India], August 15 : The Indian sports fraternity took to social media on Thursday to extend wishes for the 78th Independence Day to the citizens of our country.

Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav took to X, sharing how his country is his pride.

"My nation, my biggest pride will always work hard to keep our flag soaring high," tweeted Suryakumar.

https://x.com/surya_14kumar/status/1823956281758990386

India's Olympic and World Championships gold medalist Neeraj Chopra also posted, wishing everyone a happy Independence Day.

https://x.com/Neeraj_chopra1/status/1823971374760694213

Legendary Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who just retired from the sport after a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, also wished everyone on the occasion.

"Proud Indian wishing you all a memorable Independence Day! May the spirit of freedom and patriotism fill your heart with pride. Jai hind #78th #independenceday #aug15th #jaihind #," tweeted Sreejesh.

https://x.com/16Sreejesh/status/1823889804934713361

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya also said in a heartwarming post that playing for his country will "always come first to him".

"Playing for my country will always come first for me. Wishing you all a very happy Independence Day," tweeted Pandya.

https://x.com/hardikpandya7/status/1823956458494427165

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president, PT Usha, also urged everyone to remember the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters and "uphold the integral values that stand for Bharat."

"Wishes to all my fellow Indians on our 78th Independence Day! As we hoist our flag against the free sky, let us remember the sacrifices made by our freedom leaders & promise to uphold the integral values that stand for Bharat! One nation marching towards prosperity & success!" tweeted Usha.

https://x.com/PTUshaOfficial/status/1823960042028048612

Indian Olympic medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal also posted that the freedom of a nation gives people the strength to think big.

"As a sportsperson, I've learnt the value of freedom on the field, but it's the freedom of our nation that gives us the strength to dream big. Happy Independence Day! #JaiHind #FreedomToDream #HappyIndependenceDay," tweeted Nehwal.

https://x.com/NSaina/status/1823936548460511658

Indian Olympic medallist boxing icon Mary Kom urged everyone to unite and "lift up the nation" in the best way possible.

"Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians. My salute to all the beautiful souls who have enabled us see this beautiful day as a citizen of republic Bharat. Let us together lift up our nation in the best way we can. Hai Hind! Jai Bharat!," tweeted Kom.

https://x.com/MangteC/status/1823966716331733097

On the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Indian contingent of the Paris Olympics at his residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital on Thursday.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse were also present during the meeting.

Earlier in the day, India's Olympic medal winners were also invited as special guests at the Red Fort.

"With India's Olympic medal winners at the Ramparts of Red Fort, on the occasion of Independence Day. PM Shri @narendramodi ji invited them as special guests! #VandeMataram #IndependenceDay2024 #JaiHind," Union Minister Kiran Rijiju said in a post on X.

India ended its campaign at the Paris Olympics with six medals, including five bronze and a silver.

The men's hockey team won back-to-back bronze medals for the first time in 52 years at the Olympics following their 2-1 triumph over Spain.

A highlight was the performance of star shooter Manu Bhaker.

The 24-year-old became the first Indian athlete in the post-independence era to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics. This distinction was previously held by Norman Pritchard at the Paris 1900 Games.

In the women's 10m air pistol event, Manu won a bronze medal, becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win a medal in this event.

Alongside Sarabjot Singh, Manu secured her second bronze and India's first-ever medal in the mixed team 10m air pistol event.

Manu narrowly missed a hat-trick of medals, finishing fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event at the Paris Olympics.

Swapnil Kusale added to India's medal tally after he stood at the podium with a bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the Paris Olympics.

India's javelin ace Neeraj Chopra failed to defend his Tokyo gold medal but brought the silver home with a throw of 89.45m.

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who made his Olympic debut, secured the bronze medal with a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz.

