My values & approach no longer aligned with the organisation: Djokovic steps away from player union he co-founded

New Delhi, Jan 5 Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic said he has "stepped away completely from the Professional Tennis Players Association", which he co-founded, citing concerns regarding "ongoing transparency and governance".

Djokovic and Canadian tennis player Vasek Pospisil founded Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) as a not-for-profit corporation to ensure players have a unified, independent voice in shaping the future of professional tennis.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to step away completely from the Professional Tennis Players Association. This decision comes after ongoing concerns regarding transparency, governance, and the way my voice and image have been represented," Djokovic posted on X.

"I am proud of the vision that Vasek and I shared when founding the PTPA, giving players a stronger, independent voice - but it has become clear that my values and approach are no longer aligned with the current direction of the organisation," the post read.

"I will continue to focus on my tennis, my family, and contributing to the sport in ways that reflect my principles and integrity. I wish the players and those involved the best as they move forward, but for me, this chapter is now closed," he added.

In March 2025, the PTPA and over a dozen players filed a sweeping series of legal actions against the ATP, WTA, ITF and ITIA to reform professional tennis, accusing them of several antitrust violations.

The lawsuit says players should gain access to more earnings, arguing that the governing bodies that oversee the four Grand Slam tournaments — Wimbledon, the U.S. Open, the French Open and the Australian Open — and other professional events cap the prize money tournaments award and limit players’ ability to earn money off the court.

The ATP and WTA both strongly rejected the accusations and said they would defend their position.

