My vision is to make cricket accessible to more people: Jay Shah on assuming ICC Chairman charge

New Delhi, Dec 1 Jay Shah, who assumed charge of the ICC Chairman on Sunday, expressed his vision to make cricket accessible to more people while ensuring its evolution meets the aspirations of fans worldwide.

"I am deeply honoured to begin my role as ICC Chair today. Cricket is a sport that unites millions across the globe, and this is a moment of immense responsibility and opportunity," Shah wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"As we enter a transformative phase for cricket, I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and Member countries to grow the game’s global footprint and create new avenues for its development.

"From grassroots initiatives to marquee events, my vision is to make cricket accessible to more people while ensuring its evolution meets the aspirations of fans worldwide," he added.

Shah further extended his support to Test cricket and said to preserve its stature and appeal to fans. He also mentioned women's cricket to be a mainstay of ICC's 'growth strategy'.

"Test cricket remains the pinnacle of the game, and I am dedicated to preserving its stature while enhancing its appeal to fans. Simultaneously, women's cricket will be a cornerstone of our growth strategy as we take the sport to new horizons.

"I thank all Member Boards for their trust and support. Together, we will strive to take cricket to unprecedented heights, inspiring the next generation and uniting communities through our great game of cricket," Shah concluded.

Shah brings extensive experience in cricket administration, having started his journey in 2009 with the Gujarat Cricket Association. During his tenure, he oversaw the development of the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

In 2019, Shah joined the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), becoming its youngest-ever Honorary Secretary. He has also played important roles as the President of the Asian Cricket Council and as Chair of the ICC's Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee.

Shah has succeeded Greg Barclay as ICC Chair who had been in the role since November 2020.

