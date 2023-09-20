My wheelchair reached everywhere in the new parliament building: Para athlete Deepa

New Delhi [India], September 20 : Paralympic athlete Deepa Malik on Wednesday visited the New Parliament Building where she noticed that there was no place where her wheelchair did not reach.

She also expressed her joy on the women's reservation bill that has been introduced in the parliament.

Deepa Malik said, "It is a matter of pride and a great opportunity to come here in the new Parliament building... The first thing that I noticed was that there was no place in the new building where my wheelchair did not reach... I am happy that women's reservation is happening. It is a beautiful gift on Ganesh Chaturthi. Our democracy is for the people, of the people and by the people, and counting of people will be completed only when there is women's participation."

Former Rajya Sabha MP and Former World boxing champion Mary Kom also visited the building and said that she was happy that the athletes were called today in the new parliament building.

Mary Kom said, "This bill is going to be passed... We felt happy that prominent athletes were called (on this day)... The women's reservation is important for women's empowerment..."

Day third of a special session of Parliament began at 11 am today when Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Women’s Reservation Bill and the amendments made.

The Women Reservation Bill seeks to guarantee 33 per quota for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Reservation for women in Parliament and Legislative assemblies has been a promise of many parties, including the BJP for years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor