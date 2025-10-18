MYAS, SAI extend support to 222-member Indian youth contingent for Asian Youth Games 2025

New Delhi, Oct 18 India gets set to make a powerful mark at the 3rd Asian Youth Games, scheduled to take place in Bahrain from October 22 to 31, with a 222-member athlete contingent representing across 21 sporting disciplines. Supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the young Indian athletes will be joined by 90 coaches, physios, and officials, bringing the total Indian delegation strength to 312.

India’s 222-strong contingent includes 31 athletes in athletics, 14 in boxing, 28 in kabaddi, 16 in handball, and 10 each in taekwondo, wrestling, and weightlifting.

The largest female representation will come from athletics and handball, reflecting the rise of young women athletes across the country. Former Olympic medalist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt is the country’s Chef de Mission.

Among the 119 female and 103 male athletes, several are products of flagship government schemes, including Khelo India, Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Development, and National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs).

The Ministry has approved the participation of the contingent at full cost to the government, with SAI covering expenses for travel, boarding, lodging, insurance, and ceremonial kits.

India’s youth athletes will compete in key Olympic disciplines like athletics, swimming, badminton, boxing, wrestling, weightlifting, and judo, alongside emerging sports such as kurash, pencak silat, teqball, and camel racing.

SAI’s medical team and physios will also accompany the contingent, ensuring that athletes receive round-the-clock support. Special attention has been given to anti-doping measures with NADA (National Anti-Doping Agency) conducting mandatory testing before departure, and to the physical and psychological readiness of the team.

The 2025 Asian Youth Games in Bahrain will see around 4000 athletes from 45 countries participating in 259 disciplines of 26 sports. The event is the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 Summer Youth Olympics in Dakar, Senegal.

The pan-Asian multi-sport event, to be held in Bahrain from October 22 to 31, will mark the first time the edition is being held since the last in 2013.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor