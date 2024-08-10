Mysuru Open: With sensational 61, amateur Veer Ganapathy storms into joint-lead after 3rd round

Mysuru, Aug 10 Teenage amateur Veer Ganapathy of Bengaluru stormed into the joint- lead at the end of the third round after firing a sensational nine-under 61 at the Mysuru Open 2024 at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club (JWGC) here on Saturday.

Shaurya Binu, another Bengalurean, returned a six-under 64 to give Veer company at the top of the pack at a total of 18-under 192.

Seven golfers trail the leaders by three shots and are tied for third place. This group includes Amardeep Malik, Angad Cheema, Pukhraj Singh Gill, and Aryan Roopa Anand, all having shot scores of 65, as well as Aman Raj (66), overnight leader Arjun Sharma (68) and Kartik Sharma (67).

The 17-year-old Veer Ganapathy (63-68-61), who was overnight 12th and lying four off the lead, made most fairways, sank five birdies from a range of eight to 15 feet and recovered well from the rough a few times with his exceptional wedge shots at what he terms as his second home course. The left-handed Veer’s bogey-free 61 thus matched the lowest round of the tournament, a score also shot by Kshitij Naveed Kaul in round two and Saptak Talwar earlier in round three. Saptak ended the day in tied 15th at 13-under 197.

Veer, the son of former Indian professional Rahul Ganapathy, will play in the final round leader group in his first appearance in a professional event.

The three-time winner on the junior tour is now chasing history as he looks to become the youngest winner on the PGTI at the age of 17 years and 139 days. The record is currently held by Karandeep Kochhar who won on the PGTI in 2016 at the age of 17 years and 163 days. Ganapathy is also in line to become the third amateur to win on the PGTI.

Shaurya Binu (64-64-64) shot a third straight 64 to move up one spot to be tied first. Shaurya, who won his maiden title on the PGTI earlier this year, drained seven birdies in exchange for a lone bogey on Saturday. The 20-year-old Shaurya chipped-in on the fourth and knocked in a 40-footer on the seventh for his standout birdies. He made a great recovery for a bogey on the 17th after his tee shot hit the tree.

Mysuru-based professionals, Yashas Chandra and Aalaap I.L. were both tied 35th at eight-under 202.

