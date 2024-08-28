Nacional defender Juan Izquierdo dies at 27 after collapsing on pitch

New Delhi, Aug 28 Uruguayan football club Nacional's defender Juan Izquierdo passed away at the age of 27 after collapsing on the pitch during a Copa Libertadores match earlier this month.

Izquierdo was battling for his life in hospital after suffering an irregular heartbeat during Nacional's match against Sao Paulo on August 22.

The incident occurred in the 84th minute of the game, with Izquierdo collapsing without any contact from other players. The medical personnel rushed to his aid, administering urgent treatment on the pitch before he was transported to an intensive care unit.

Despite the best efforts of doctors, Izquierdo's condition deteriorated over the following days, leading to his passing.

Nacional confirmed the news in a statement released on social media platform X. "It is with the deepest sorrow and shock in our hearts that Club Nacional announces the death of our beloved player Juan Izquierdo,” the club posted.

"We express our most sincere condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones. All of Nacional is in mourning for his irreparable loss."

In response to the incident, Uruguay's football authorities postponed all first and second division matches over the weekend.

Luis Suarez, the Inter Miami striker and former Uruguay international, expressed their deep sadness at the news, saying, "Pain, sadness, it is hard to explain. May he rest in peace. I wish a lot of strength for his family and friends."

Sao Paulo, Nacional's opponents also expressed their condolences. A spokesperson for the Brazilian club described it as a "sad day for football."

