NADA issues whereabouts failure notice to wrestler Vinesh Phogat, explanation sought within 2 weeks

New Delhi [India], September 26 : The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has issued a notice to former wrestler and politician Vinesh Phogat for whereabouts failure, seeking an explanation from the Olympian within 14 days.

All the athletes registered with NADA'S Registered Testing Pool (RTP) are supposed to provide details regarding their availability for dope tests. If they file the details but are unavailable for a dope test at that particular given time, it is considered to be a whereabouts failure, as per ESPN. Vinesh is also a part of this RTP.

On Wednesday, the notice was issued to the ace wrestler, who reached the Olympics finals in Paris this year in the 50 kg category before being disqualified for breaching the weight limit. Though she appealed in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a silver medal later, she did not get the medal and retired from the sport. Days later, after her retirement, the wrestler joined Congress and is a candidate from Julana assembly seat in Haryana polls, which will take place on October 5.

The NADA informed the wrestler-turned politician that her whereabouts failure was due to not being available for a dope test on September 9 at her house in Sonepat's Kharkhoda village. Notably, after joining the Congress party along with Olympic medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia, Vinesh has been campaigning in Julana constituency recently.

"You are hereby given a formal notice to notify you about apparent failure to comply with the whereabouts requirements of the ADR, and to invite you to make any comments before we come to a final decision on the matter," the NADA notice read as quoted by ESPN.

"A Dope Control Officer (DCO) was sent to test you on that day at that time and place. However, he was unable to locate you for testing as you were not available at the given location," added the notice.

Vinesh either needs to accept her failure to be present or provide evidence that she was present in that location for around 60 minutes.

One whereabouts failure though does not mean it is an anti-doping rule violation. Three whereabouts failures, be it filing failures or missed tests within a 12 month period, is when NADA charges an athlete.

