Nadda congratulates Neeraj Chopra for winning gold at World Athletics Championships

New Delhi, Aug 28 BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning India's maiden gold medal at the World Athletics Championships and said his commitment and dedication to the game are unparalleled.

"Heartiest congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for winning India's first ever Gold medal at World Athletics Championships," Nadda wrote on X (formerly twitter).

Lauding Chopra, the BJP chief said, "Your commitment and dedication to the game are unparalleled, and your record-breaking performances are an inspiration to all of India's youth and a testament to your relentless strive for excellence."

"I wish you all the best for your future endeavours. May you keep making India proud," Nadda added.

India's Olympic champion Chopra won a historic maiden gold medal for the country at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, claiming the gold medal in the men's javelin throw competition.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor