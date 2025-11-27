Nagaland: Indian Army flags off Hornbill motor rally-2025 from Zakhama

Kohima, Nov 27 Indian Army, in collaboration with an automobile company, organised a Hornbill Motor Rally-2025 from Zakhama Military Station in Kohima district of Nagaland on Thursday, officials said.

A defence spokesman said that the seven-day expedition aims to strengthen civil-military relations in the state of Nagaland and the Northeast region, fostering peace, unity, and national integration through adventure and cultural outreach.

The Rally was flagged off by the General Officer Commanding, Red Shield Division, in the presence of Army officers, civil dignitaries, local representatives, and youth volunteers, symbolising the cooperation between the Armed Forces and the people of Nagaland.

The theme of this year’s rally is “Harmonising Adventure with Peace – Celebrating the Spirit of Hornbill”, drawing inspiration from the Hornbill Festival, celebrating courage, culture, and camaraderie.

The spokesman said that the rally comprises 35 soldiers of the Army and Assam Rifles, symbolising robust bonhomie and an adventure spirit, where in a total of 14 vehicles from the Army and an automobile company will cover over 1,150 kilometres.

The rally will be passing through prominent Naga Villages such as Zakhama, Mokokchung, Tuensang, Shamatore, Jessami, and Leimakhong before culminating at Zakhama, he said.

The route showcases the region’s natural beauty, cultural richness, and resilient spirit. En route, participants will engage in interactions with veterans and students, visit War Memorials, and tour heritage villages, thereby blending adventure with patriotism and cultural immersion.

These initiatives aim to strengthen bonds with local communities, promote eco-tourism, and inspire youth participation in nation-building activities.

Meanwhile, the 26th edition of the 10-day iconic annual 'Hornbill Festival', which coincides with the Statehood Day celebrations, like previous years, will be held at the picturesque Naga heritage village Kisama between December 1 and 10.

Nagaland Minister for Tourism and Higher Education, Temjen Imna Along, earlier this week, flagged off the Aerial Experience Rides - Helicopter Service for the upcoming Hornbill Festival 2025 at the Lerie Helipad, Kohima.

--IANS

sc/dan

