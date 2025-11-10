Nagelsmann demands efficiency from Germany strikers in World Cup qualifiers

Berlin (Germany), Nov 10 German national coach Julian Nagelsmann called for greater efficiency from his strikers ahead of the team's final two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg on Friday and Slovakia next Monday.

Nagelsmann issued a pointed challenge to Galatasaray striker Leroy Sane, suggesting his opportunities with the national team are not unlimited. "There won't be many more chances for Leroy. He is a gifted player, able to do all the team needs. It's time to prove his skills," Nagelsmann said.

Regarding 19-year-old Cologne midfielder Said El Mala, Nagelsmann emphasized that "we are not blessed with a lot of his type covering the 8 or 10," referring to the central attacking midfield positions.

Nagelsmann has demanded "more speed in general" for the final qualifiers of 2025, urging a strong finish after what he called "the one mishap we already used" -- a 2-0 loss to Slovakia. "Making it to the World Cup is the most urgent goal, but we need to improve our performance inside and around the box," Nagelsmann said.

He has given opportunities to promising talents like El Mala and Bayern Munich's Lennart Karl because of their creativity and speed, a move necessitated by injuries to key players.

Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala and Arsenal striker Kai Havertz are sidelined, while Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck's participation is in doubt due to a foot injury. The tough qualification run has increased pressure on Nagelsmann, whose squad selection has faced public criticism from former German internationals and TV pundits.

Stefan Effenberg, Didi Hamann, and Lothar Matthaus have called for an end to Nagelsmann's ongoing experiments. They questioned the inclusion of Sane and El Mala over established players like Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller and full-back Maximilian Mittelstadt.

Effenberg demanded an explanation for the decisions, describing the coach's communication as lacking. "It's not only me not understanding the move; everyone is stunned," Effenberg said.

Matthaus said Nagelsmann's constant testing hinders the team's quest for consistency. "The team can't gain stability due to the coach's back and forth," Matthaus added.

Both pundits said El Mala's call-up seemed premature. The midfielder has played only 12 first-division matches, scoring four goals and providing two assists. Hamann said it was a mistake not to call up Borussia Dortmund striker Maximilian Beier and that El Mala's nomination was too hasty.

