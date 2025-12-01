Nagesh Trophy 2025: CAB Haryana storm to 10-wicket victory in a one-sided contest

Jabalpur, Dec 1 CAB Haryana produced a ruthless display to overpower CAB Pondicherry by 10 wickets, setting the tone for the day’s fixtures in the Nagesh Trophy 2025, the 8th edition of the Men’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2025 in Jabalpur on Monday.

Put in to bat, Pondicherry were bowled out for 63 in just 10.2 overs, unable to withstand Haryana’s relentless attack. Skipper Deepak Malik (B3) spearheaded the bowling effort with a superb 2/14 in 3 overs, while Parveen Kumar Sharma chipped in with 3 wickets, tightening the stranglehold.

Haryana’s response was nothing short of emphatic. Captain Deepak Malik (49 not out off 26) and wicketkeeper Rohit Sharma (9 not out off 8) raced to the target in a mere 5.2 overs, sealing a commanding win without breaking a sweat.

For his strong all-round show, Deepak Malik (B3) was adjudged Player of the Match. The victory reinforces Haryana’s status as a top contender in the league stage.

In the second match of the day, CAB Odisha crushed CAB Madhya Pradesh with a 10-wicket masterclass on Monday. CAB Odisha delivered another dominant 10-wicket triumph, outclassing CAB Madhya Pradesh with exceptional composure and control.

Madhya Pradesh posted 111/8 in 20 overs, with 39 extras contributing significantly to the total, as Odisha’s disciplined attack applied constant pressure. Dhanapati Gauda (B3) led brilliantly, returning 3 wickets in 4 overs and breaking the backbone of MP’s middle order.

Odisha’s chase was a clinical exhibition of confidence and skill. Dhanapati Gauda (49 off 36) and Lalprasad Soren (53 off 34) forged an unbroken opening stand to overhaul the target in 11.2 overs, ensuring a flawless victory.

For his outstanding all-round contribution, Dhanapati Gauda (B3) was named Player of the Match. The win adds strong momentum to Odisha’s campaign as the league stage progresses.

Earlier in February this year, Andhra Pradesh reaffirmed their dominance in blind cricket by securing victory at the 7th edition of the Nagesh Trophy Men’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2024-25. In a thrilling final held at Altiore Sports Oval, Andhra Pradesh outclassed Delhi with a commanding performance, clinching victory by a comprehensive margin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor