Nagesh Trophy: Haryana, Odisha win in 8th edition of Men’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind

Jabalpur, Dec 4 Cricket Association of Blind (CAB) Haryana dominated CAB Madhya Pradesh, while CAB Odisha outclassed Bihar with a flawless 6-wicket win in the Nagesh Trophy – Men’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2025 (8th Edition) at the Ranital Sports Complex in Jabalpur on Thursday.

Cricket Association of Blind (CAB) Haryana delivered a clinical all-round performance to defeat CAB Madhya Pradesh by 8 wickets in the opening clash of the day.

Madhya Pradesh posted 137/9 in their 20 overs, built around skipper Deepak Pahade’s 32 (off 32), while Haryana’s disciplined attack—led by Gaurav Singh and Deepak Malik—kept the pressure on throughout. Haryana made the chase look effortless, racing to 138/2 in just 12.5 overs.

Skipper Deepak Malik’s blazing 40 not out off 26 balls and Chandan Thakur’s composed 28 off 21 stitched a match-winning stand that sealed the game with authority. Deepak Malik of CAB Haryana was adjudged Player of the Match for a skipper’s knock that finished the contest in style.

In the second match of the day, CAB Odisha romped to a dominant victory, chasing down Bihar’s 152-run target in a mere 11.4 overs in what is a statement of power and precision.

Bihar’s total was held together by Bicky Oraon (36) and Balkaran Kumar (35), but 30 wides proved costly. Odisha’s bowlers maintained control, backed by two sharp run-outs that tightened the screws.

Odisha’s reply was electric. Dhanapati Gauda launched the innings with a commanding 55 off 30 balls (7 fours), supported by quick-fire contributions from Lalprasad Soren and Anjan Singh, as Odisha sealed the chase with overs to spare.

Dhanapati Gauda (CAB Odisha) was named Player of the Match for his dominant innings that shut the door early on their opponents on the day.

