Nagesh Trophy: Karnataka, Odisha, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh win in Men’s T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind

Nagpur, Jan 29 Karnataka, Odisha, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh registered wins on Monday as the Super 8 stage of the ongoing Nagesh Trophy- Men's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2023-24 got underway here on Monday.

Odisha, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka locked horns in the knockout matches on Monday. While Gujarat defeated Rajasthan, Odisha prevailed over Telangana by six wickets. Karnataka thrashed Uttar Pradesh by 114 runs and Andhra Pradesh defeated Delhi by 42 runs as Day 1 of Super 8 stage matches of the Nagesh Trophy concluded.

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India, Cricket Association for the Blind in Vidarbha and Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled are organising the Super 8 Matches at Nagpur. All eight teams will again meet on Day 2 on Tuesday. This is for the first time that Nagesh Trophy is being played in Nagpur.

The Super 8 stage league matches will be played on the first 3 days and the semi-finals will be played on February 1. The final of the mega event will take place on February 2. Odisha, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are the eight teams which will compete in the Super 8 stage.

Nagesh Trophy was launched in the memory of Late SP Nagesh, Founder President, Cricket Association for the Blind in India and Founder Trustee, Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled. The launch of the tournament brought together the entire blind cricket community into one huge platform, by creating a milestone in blind cricket history.

The Union Minister for Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari attended the match proceedings and praised the determination of the players. "I'm amazed to see the players playing the game of cricket. It is really remarkable, I felt like Test cricket was going on. I'm giving my best wishes for your future," Gadkari said.

The minister joined the presentation party and handed over the Player of the Match award to Nakula Badanayaka from Odisha. Gadkari praised the resilience of the players and the ability to quickly judge the ball while listening to its sound.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor