Nagesh Trophy: Odisha, U.P. dominate Day 5 action in Group C

Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Dec 17 Big wins for Odisha and Uttar Pradesh on Day 5 of the ongoing 7th edition of the Men's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2024-25, popularly known as the Nagesh Trophy at the KT Global Ground here on Tuesday. The win helped Odisha top the standings in Group C with Madhya Pradesh placed second despite losing their match on Tuesday. A total of five teams from Group C are battling for glory at the ongoing Nagesh Trophy, which started on December 13.

In the first match, Odisha took on Madhya Pradesh. Hosts Odisha won the match by one run, scoring 97/2 in 12.1 overs, while Madhya Pradesh managed to score 96/10 in 17 overs. Md Jafar Iqbal from Odisha was named Player of the Match.

In the second match of the day, Uttar Pradesh romped to a comfortable win by hammering 216/7 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, Tripura were bowled out for 140 in 19.3 overs.

Balmukund Chaturvedi of Uttar Pradesh was named Player of the Match for his outstanding knock of 65 runs off 38 balls. The Group C Matches were concluded on Tuesday with Odisha and Madhya Pradesh being the toppers of Group C.

This year’s league matches in the Nagesh Trophy are being hosted across six venues, culminating in the Super 8 stage in February 2025. A total of 28 teams, including state and union territory squads and an Indian Railways team, are vying for the championship.

