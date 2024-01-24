Nagpur to host men’s national super 8 matches of Nagesh Trophy for the blind from January 29

Nagpur (Maharashtra), Jan 24, 2023: The Super 8 stage of the ongoing Nagesh Trophy will kick off on January 29 with Odisha, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka locking horns in the knockout matches of the 6th edition of the Men's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2023-24.

The Super 8 stage will be inaugurated here at the MLA Guest House Garden on Sunday a day before the matches begin. This is for the first time that Nagesh Trophy is being played in Nagpur. The matches will be played at SB City College Cricket Ground and Indian Railways Cricket Ground.

The Super 8 stage league matches will be played on the first 3 days and the semi-finals will be played on February 1. The finals of the megaevent will take place on February 2 in Nagpur. Odisha, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are the eight teams who will compete in the Super 8 stage.

" I am happy to see the new teams making it to the Super 8 Stage. This speaks about the competition that is present in the tournament and every national helps CABI to identify new cricketers with potential talents to represent the country,” saidd, CABI Chairman Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar

President of Cricket Association for the Blind in Vidarbha (CABV) Jidnyasa Chawaldhal said, “Cricket Association for the Blind in Vidarbha was registered in November 2023 and our affiliation was approved by the CABI GC in the first week of January 2024. It is the first attempt to host the big tournament for the board and the entire team is ready to welcome the participating teams.”

