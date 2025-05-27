Namibia to host South Africa in historic T20I at new FNB Stadium

Windhoek, May 27 Namibia will host South Africa’s men’s team for a historic T20 International on October 11, 2025. The match, set to be played in Windhoek, will also mark the official inauguration of the FNB Namibia Cricket Ground (FNB NCG) — the country's newest and most advanced cricket facility.

This will be the first-ever international match between the Namibian Eagles and the South African Proteas, and it promises to be a celebration of sport and continental unity.

Under construction since 2021, it will serve as the home of the national high-performance centre and will host matches during the 2026 ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup and the 2027 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, where Namibia will co-host alongside Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Cricket Namibia CEO Johan Muller described the upcoming match and stadium opening as a dream come true. “The FNB NCG has been four years in the making, and we’re thrilled to finally unveil it on such a grand stage. Playing against our neighbours, one of the world's leading cricket nations, makes the occasion even more special,” he said.

Muller also extended his gratitude to Cricket South Africa (CSA) and its CEO, Pholetsi Moseki, for their support in bringing this fixture to life. Moseki responded in kind, praising Namibia’s recent progress on the field and reaffirming CSA’s commitment to fostering the growth of cricket across the continent.

“We’re proud to be part of this historic moment,” Moseki said. “This match is more than just a game — it’s a celebration of African cricket’s rising strength and a preview of what’s to come as we prepare to co-host the 2027 ICC Men’s World Cup.”

--IANS

