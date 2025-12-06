Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi ruled out of third ODI against India

Visakhaptanam, Dec 6 South Africa fast bowler Nandre Burger and batter Tony de Zorzi have been ruled out of the third One-Day International (ODI) against India on Saturday due to injury.

With the series hanging in balance at 1-1, the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is set to host the third ODI.

Cricket South Africa, in a statement, said, "Burger experienced right hamstring discomfort while bowling during the second ODI on Wednesday, and de Zorzi experienced right hamstring area pain while batting and was unable to continue batting during the run chase."

Both players underwent scans on Friday, which confirmed the extent of their respective injuries.

South Africa are already without the services of pacer Kagiso Rabada, who was ruled out due to a niggle, and now face a serious challenge with their struggling pace attack.

De Zorzi, who struggled to bat during the second ODI in Raipur, has also been ruled out of the upcoming five-match T20 International (T20I) series against India, which gets underway on December 9 and is set to return home for treatment. CSA hasn't announced any replacement for both players.

De Zorzi looked strong throughout the entire trip to India. Before being retired due to injury after scoring 17 runs off 11 balls in Raipur, he made 39 in the first game. Even though South Africa achieved their best chase against India and tied the series, he was unable to continue.

The statement also mentioned that fast bowler Kwena Maphaka did not make any progress as expected during the final phase of his rehabilitation from a left hamstring injury and will not be fit in time for the start of the T20I series. He, too, has been withdrawn from the squad.

South Africa have announced fast bowler Lutho Sipamla as a replacement for Maphaka.

