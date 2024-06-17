Napoli confirms Kvaratskhelia's stay at club

New Delhi, June 17 Napoli have responded to the statements dropped by their star player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s father and agent saying that they don’t want him to continue at the club and find a different destination for his footballing endeavors.

“In reference to the statements of Kvaratskhelia's agent, Mamuka Jugeli, and his father Badri, Calcio Napoli reiterates that the player has a contract for another three years with the club. Kvaratskhelia is not on the market. It is not the agents or fathers who decide the future of a player under contract with Napoli but the Calcio Napoli club!!! End of the story,” read the statement released by Napoli on X.

Napoli won the Scudetto in the 2022/23 season which was their first time winning the league in 33 years. The side last won the Serie A in 1990. Khvicha and Victor Osimhen were instrumental in leading the side to the trophy but it is reported that Napoli may be looking to sell Osimhen to cash in on the prized asset but always wanted Kvaratskelia to stay which they showed by offering him a five year contract in 2022.

“I don't want Khvicha to stay in Napoli. He worked with 4 different coaches in 1 year, this worries me a lot, he will decide for himself, although it's uncomfortable for me. I haven't talked to Khvicha about this topic, I'm not going to until the end of the Euro 2024,” said the player’s father, Badri to Sport Imedi.

Following their title win in 2023, the side struggled throughout the 2023/24 season and finished a shocking 10th place in the league which also saw four new managers in the likes of Antonio Conte, Francesco Calzona, Walter Mazzarri, Rudi Garcia & Luciano Spalletti all being appointed within a one-year span.

Antonio Conte is a veteran and experienced coach who has seen the ins and outs of Italian football and is surely going to help lift the highly talented squad back to the top of Italian football.

“We want to leave Napoli, but now we're all waiting for the Euro 2024. With Conte, Napoli have big plans. I'm sure they will qualify to the Champions League again next season and fight for the Scudetto. But that doesn't mean that Kvaratskhelia wants to stay there, I don't mean it. I didn't talk with Khvicha about this issue, the most important thing for him is the National team. Our goal is the team that plays in the Champions League. The worst thing is that if he stays here, Khvicha will lose 1 year because of that we are worried,” said Mamuka Jugeli to Sport Imedi.

