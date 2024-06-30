Narendra Modi congratulates Ravindra Jadeja on ‘exceptional’ T20I career

New Delhi, June 30 The Indian cricket team has raised the heads of all Indians by ending the side’s 11-year drought in ICC tournaments. The T20 World Cup winners defeated South Africa by seven runs to clinch the victory in a thriller.

The emotional victory turned bittersweet as the Indian cricket’s most loyal and experienced soldiers, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had announced retirement from the shortest format following the win.

The following day saw one of India’s greatest ever all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja follow the footsteps of Kohli and Rohit and announced his retirement from T20I’s on Sunday.

Hon’ble Prime minister Narendra Modi took the time to congratulate the team and the players who have served the country with utmost dedication

“Dear @imjadeja, You have performed exceptionally as an all-rounder. Cricket lovers admire your stylish stroke play, spin and superb fielding. Thank you for the enthralling T20 performances over the years. My best wishes for your endeavours ahead,” read the tweet by India’s Prime Minister on X.

Jadeja has played 74 T20 Internationals for India and racked up 515 runs at a strike rate of 127.16 whilst racking up 54 wickets at an economy of 7.13.

Unlike Rohit and Kohli who announced their intentions to retire from the format in the post game conference, Jadeja took to Instagram to close the curtains on his glorious career.

“With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats . Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support. Jai hind - Ravindrasinh Jadeja,” read the tweet by the 35-year old.

