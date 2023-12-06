National Billiards & Snooker: Pankaj Advani begins with 4-0 win in 6-Red snooker

Chennai, Dec 6 Ace cueist Pankaj Advani made a winning start to his 6-Red snooker campaign on Wednesday after Cyclone Michaung forced a two-day break in the ongoing 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here.

Advani (PSPB), who won a record 26th ISBF world title in Doha last month, brushed aside Sufyan Ahmed of Karnataka 4-0 as he warmed up for the challenges ahead with breaks of 41, 44 and 34 in Group A.

A former champion, Advani finished runner-up to Ishpreet Singh Chadha (Maharashtra) in the previous edition and said the beauty of this format lies in its unpredictability.

A total of 64 players have been divided equally into 16 groups for the main draw round-robin league, with the top two from each qualifying for the knock-outs.

Among other notable matches of the day, last year’s semi-finalist Kamal Chawla (RSPB) put it past Hassan Badami (Maharashtra) 4-0 in Group B and Aditya Mehta (PSPB) beat Vijay Nichani (TN) 4-1 in Group G.

