National Billiards & Snooker: T.N's Girish wins in men's 6-Red; Manan Chandra recovers

Chennai, Dec 3 Tamil Nadu’s Girish defeated Sumer Mago of Maharashtra 4-2 in the men’s 6-Red snooker qualifying of the 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

Local star Girish, who represents the Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), got the better of Mago 44-41, 21-37, 51-12, 35-55, 42-01, 41-16 in the qualifying match.

Elsewhere, Parthiba Rajendran, the reigning Tamil Nadu 15-Red snooker champion, defeated Puran Kun of Puducherry 4-0, while his state-mate Syed Sikkander edged out Delhi’s Vishnu Prakash 4-3.

Haryana’s Divya Sharma recorded a maximum break of 75 in the fourth frame in his 4-1 (41-25,44-16, 21-49, 75(75)-0, 39-19) win over Abhishek Bajaj of Maharashtra.

Among other matches, former world snooker semifinalist Manan Chandra returned to winning ways with a 4-1 verdict against Virendra Sharma (M.P), while Karnataka’s Yogesh Kumar beat former Asian Games snooker doubles gold medallist Rifat Habib (RSPB) 4-0.

Manan Chandra, who plays for Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) lost to Yunis Nazir of Jammu & Kashmir 4-1 on Saturday.

Chandra, who recorded an impressive break of 70 in his opening-round win on Friday, maintained his chances to qualify as the format is a double-elimination knockout.

