National Championship: Equestrians qualify for next round of Dressage events

Equestrians from all over the nation participated in the National Equestrian Championship (NEC) preliminary held at the Amateur Riders' Club.

Yashaan Khambatta, Navyashree Sai, and Raju Singh were among the top performers on Friday. Equestrians from Bhopal, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Bangalore participated in this competition.

An overall score of 70% or more for a dressage test is considered very good, and scores of 60-70% are considered good if a horse and rider are consistently scoring 60%+ indicating they may be ready to move onto the next level.

The levels include; Introduction, Novice, Elementary, Medium, Advanced Medium, Advanced, Prix St George, Intermediate I, Intermediate II, and Grand Prix. Each level is made up of a number of tests that you can work through, each test is unique within the same level sharing the same movements.

The riders have qualified for the next stage of the NEC event. They will now compete at the Medium Normal Dressage level which will be followed by the Medium-Advanced Dressage level.

Commenting on the event, Equestrian Navyashree Sai, 17 years, Trio world school in Bangalore said, "I believe every rider performed really well and the competition was quite tough. The ambiance at ARC was also good and the show was well organized."

( With inputs from ANI )

