National Championships: 'Experience of racing indoor, new high for sub-junior, junior swimmers'

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 17 : The newly-built state-of-the-art Indoor Aquatic Centre housed within iconic Kalinga Sports Complex that has hosted several international sporting events in the past, has been a game changer for swimmers participating in the 39th Sub Junior and 49th Junior National Aquatic Championships 2023 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha which commenced on August 16.

Not only has this been a new and exciting experience for the swimmers aged between 10-17 years, but many of them have also been doing faster times in this meet - owing to the 'ideal' conditions within the indoor facility. On the opening day of the meet, as many as three new national records were created with many of them clocking their personal best.

For starters, the water in both the competition and the warm-up pool is maintained at 26 degrees, there is centralized air conditioning - the changing weather not posing any challenge to the swimmers' vying to clock their personal best timing.

Naisha of Karnataka, who won the gold in 100m backstroke for group II girls on the opening day and also added a silver to her kitty in the 200m IM, put things in perspective. She said, "Usually when we swim in open pools, the temperature gets so warm that it takes a lot of effort for us to wear our swimsuits (To ensure the sleekest possible fit, competitive swimsuits are usually tighter than regular swimwear). With air conditioning even in changing rooms, it was such a welcome change for us. This is my first experience of an indoor pool and I am thoroughly enjoying it."

For teen sensation, Ridhima Veerendra Kumar, who has represented India in multiple FINA Junior World Championships as well as the recent Youth Commonwealth Games in Trinbago, the new Aquatic Centre in Bhubaneswar has provided the sub-junior and junior category swimmers a glimpse of what they can expect in international meets. "Usually, when we travel for an international meet - the fancy infrastructure can sometimes be too overwhelming. But with this competition being held at such a fantastic indoor facility which is equivalent to any other international swim arena, the young swimmers are getting the exposure of racing in a fully air-conditioned facility with temperature-controlled set-up so early in their career," stated the champ, who won gold in the 100m backstroke for group I girls.

Adding to Ridhima's views, Shirin, who won Silver in 1500m freestyle, said, "This is a fast pool. We are able to go much faster times thanks to the ideal conditions in terms of water temperature, top-class starting blocks and the facility is just fantastic, with swanky changing rooms and seating area for spectators and a separate holding area for swimmers before their race. This is all new for sub-junior and junior category meets. Usually, it is the senior swimmers who get to experience this kind of a facility when they go abroad but the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) has given our age category this incredible opportunity to race here by bringing the Nationals to this new facility in Odisha."

Joseph Jose, from Kerala, participating in Group I boys also expressed his excitement. He said, "This is the first time all of us from the Kerala swim team are getting to swim in an indoor facility. We are all so excited to be here and enjoy this facility and clock our best times."

Over 900 swimmers from across 25 states are participating in the 39th Sub Junior and 49th Junior National Aquatic Championships 2023 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. This event is a qualifying meet for the forthcoming Asian Age Group Championships in the Philippines in December.

Results (updated From Day 1):

Boys:

Group II: 50m Breaststroke: 1. MS Nithesh (TN) 31.75; 2. Anshul Kumar Nishad (SSCB) 32.35; 3. Archit Sameer Morvekar (MAH) 32.76

Group III: 50 Meter Breaststroke: 1. Nongmaithem Dhananjo (Mani) 37.84; 2. Abdul Hafeez (TN) 38.02; 3. Jas Singh (Kar) 38.43;

Girls:

Group I: 50m Breaststroke: 1.Manavi Varma (KAR) 33.51; 2. Linyesha Anilkumar (Kar) 34.60; 3. Venika Vineet Parikh (Guj) 34.65;

1500 Meter Freestyle :1. Vritti Agarwal (Tel) 17:44.64; 2. Shirin (Kar) 18:12.22; 3. Aditi N Mulay (Kar) 18:21.22

4x200 Metre Relay: 1. Karnataka 8:54.00; 2. Maharashtra 9:01.14; 3.Tamil Nadu 9:18.51

Group II: 50 Meter Breaststroke: 1. Shruti Swamy (Mah) 36.36; 2. Rianna D Fernandes (Kar) 36.61; 3. Thanya Shadakshari (Kar) 36.64;

4x200 Meter Freestyle Relay: 1. Karnataka 9:04.32; 2. Tamil Nadu 9:10.80; 3. Maharashtra 9:19.43

Group III: 50 Metre Breaststroke: 1. V Ashvithaa Vijaykumar (TN) 39.87; 2. Kasturi Gogoi (Assam) 40.37.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor