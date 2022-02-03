National Equestrian Championship: Sehaj Singh Virk tops NEC Grade II Show Jumping

Mumbai, Feb 3 Sehaj Singh Virk has secured the first position in NEC Grade II Show Jumping Rounds of the National Equestrian Championship 2021-22 at Amateur Riders' Club, Mahalakshmi, here.

Sehaj rode on his horse Castro 45 and finished his rounds in 69.74 seconds with 4 penalties. Kekhiresile Rio secured second place as he rode on his horse Leonardo Van Holli and finished his rounds in 72.66 seconds with 8 penalties.

Sehaj also named for third position in the event on his performance with horse Cash Kunselhof Z, where he finished his rounds in 77.89 seconds with 12 penalties. Fourth position was given to Krish Agarwal who rode on his horse Choubie De L'ermitage and finished his rounds in 77.17 seconds with 16 penalties.

NEC Grade II Show Jumping Rounds; Sehaj Singh Virk/Castro 45/69.74 seconds/4, Kekhiresile Rio/Leonardo Van Holli/72.66 seconds/8, Sehaj Singh Virk/Kunselhof Z/77.89 seconds/12, Krish Agarwal/Choubie De L'ermitage/77.17 seconds/16.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor