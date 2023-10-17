National federation felicitates medal-winning shooters from Hangzhou Asian Games

New Delhi, Oct 17 The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Tuesday felicitated members of the Indian shooting squad that claimed the second-highest number of medals for India in the 19th Asian Games that ended in Hangzhou last week.

The 33-member squad came back from Hangzhou, China, with a historic best-ever haul of 22 medals, including seven gold from the continental multi-sport extravaganza.

The squad, including coaches and support staff, were felicitated at a simple ceremony at the Finals Hall of the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range (DKSSR) in the national capital, the NRAI informed in a release on Tuesday.

On the occasion, mementoes were handed over to members of the shooting squad by various senior officials.

Addressing the gathering, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Senior Vice President, NRAI, said, ”It is really a moment of great pride for the NRAI when our shooters deliver such results and get such recognition. I am sure this is a stepping stone however and that greater achievements await our talented shooters. I just want to reiterate one thing to all our dear shooters which is to stay focussed on your shooting".

Both the Indian senior and junior squads are undergoing a national camp at the DKSSR, ahead of the Asian Shooting Championship (ASC), scheduled in Changwon, Korea, between October 22 and November 2, 2023. The Asian Shooting Championships provides Indian shooters opportunities to win more quota places for next year's Olympic Games in Paris.

The first group for Changwon leaves on Wednesday (October 18). The senior squad has 36 shooters along with 17 coaches and support staff who will accompany them at various stages. The junior squad has 38 members and 24 coaches and support staff.

The ASC will give out 24 Paris Olympic quotas across 12 Olympic shooting events and the Indian senior squad will be looking to beat its tally of 15 quota places in the previous Tokyo Olympics. The squad has already secured seven quota places in earlier international shooting competitions.

