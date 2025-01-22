National Games 2025: Defending champions Odisha, Haryana hoping to defend their rugby crown
By ANI | Published: January 22, 2025 12:06 AM2025-01-22T00:06:39+5:302025-01-22T00:10:04+5:30
Dehradun (Uttarakhand)[India], January 22 : The draw and fixtures for men's and women's Rugby 7s tournaments at the 38th National Games 2025, Uttarakhand, have been announced. The men's and women's competitions will take place between January 29 to January 31. Matches will be held at the Athletic Stadium Field, Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun, Uttarakhand.
"The 38th National Games 2025, to be held in Uttarakhand later this month, shall host the finest athletes from all over the country. These athletes, from various sports, shall showcase their prowess and bring pride to their respective states. I take this opportunity to congratulate the Government of Uttarakhand, who have so graciously taken up the baton to host this prestigious event. Uttarakhand is known all over the world as a place of stunning natural beauty, with an abundance of sights and adventures. I would like to wish all athletes and teams the very best.", said, Rahul Bose, President of Indian Rugby Football Union.
Both events will feature eight teams each - hosts Uttarakhand and Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, and Delhi will compete in the men's competition, whereas, Tamil Nadu shall replace Haryana in the women's category.
Haryana are the defending gold medallist in the men's tournament in the 37th National Games 2023 Goa, while Odisha are the defending gold medallist in the women's tournament.
38th National Games 2025, Uttarakhand 2025 (Men's Rugby Draw)
Group A: Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand
Group B: West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Delhi
Fixtures
January 29:
Round 1:
Haryana vs Uttarakhand
Kerala vs Maharashtra,
West Bengal vs Delhi,
Odisha vs Bihar
Round 2:
Haryana vs Maharashtra
Kerala vs Uttarakhand
West Bengal vs Bihar
Odisha vs Delhi
January 30:
Round 3:
Haryana vs Kerala
Maharashtra vs Uttarkhand
West Bengal vs Odisha
Bihar vs Delhi
Play Offs (Quarter Finals)
January 31:
Knock Out Matches
38th National Games 2025, Uttarakhand (Women's Rugby Draw)
Group A: Odisha, West Bengal, Delhi, Uttarakhand
Group B: Bihar, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala
Fixtures:
January 29
Round 1:
Odisha vs Uttarakhand
West Bengal vs Delhi
Bihar vs Kerala
Maharashtra vs Tamil Nadu
Round 2:
Odisha vs Delhi
West Bengal vs Uttarakhand
Bihar vs Tamil Nadu
Maharashtra vs Kerala
January 30:
Round 3:
Odisha vs West Bengal
Delhi vs Uttarakhand
Bihar vs Maharashtra
Tamil Nadu vs Kerala
Play-Offs
January 31
Knock Outs.
