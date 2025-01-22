National Games 2025: Defending champions Odisha, Haryana hoping to defend their rugby crown

Dehradun (Uttarakhand)[India], January 22 : The draw and fixtures for men's and women's Rugby 7s tournaments at the 38th National Games 2025, Uttarakhand, have been announced. The men's and women's competitions will take place between January 29 to January 31. Matches will be held at the Athletic Stadium Field, Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

"The 38th National Games 2025, to be held in Uttarakhand later this month, shall host the finest athletes from all over the country. These athletes, from various sports, shall showcase their prowess and bring pride to their respective states. I take this opportunity to congratulate the Government of Uttarakhand, who have so graciously taken up the baton to host this prestigious event. Uttarakhand is known all over the world as a place of stunning natural beauty, with an abundance of sights and adventures. I would like to wish all athletes and teams the very best.", said, Rahul Bose, President of Indian Rugby Football Union.

Both events will feature eight teams each - hosts Uttarakhand and Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, and Delhi will compete in the men's competition, whereas, Tamil Nadu shall replace Haryana in the women's category.

Haryana are the defending gold medallist in the men's tournament in the 37th National Games 2023 Goa, while Odisha are the defending gold medallist in the women's tournament.

38th National Games 2025, Uttarakhand 2025 (Men's Rugby Draw)

Group A: Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand

Group B: West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Delhi

Fixtures

January 29:

Round 1:

Haryana vs Uttarakhand

Kerala vs Maharashtra,

West Bengal vs Delhi,

Odisha vs Bihar

Round 2:

Haryana vs Maharashtra

Kerala vs Uttarakhand

West Bengal vs Bihar

Odisha vs Delhi

January 30:

Round 3:

Haryana vs Kerala

Maharashtra vs Uttarkhand

West Bengal vs Odisha

Bihar vs Delhi

Play Offs (Quarter Finals)

January 31:

Knock Out Matches

38th National Games 2025, Uttarakhand (Women's Rugby Draw)

Group A: Odisha, West Bengal, Delhi, Uttarakhand

Group B: Bihar, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala

Fixtures:

January 29

Round 1:

Odisha vs Uttarakhand

West Bengal vs Delhi

Bihar vs Kerala

Maharashtra vs Tamil Nadu

Round 2:

Odisha vs Delhi

West Bengal vs Uttarakhand

Bihar vs Tamil Nadu

Maharashtra vs Kerala

January 30:

Round 3:

Odisha vs West Bengal

Delhi vs Uttarakhand

Bihar vs Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu vs Kerala

Play-Offs

January 31

Knock Outs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor