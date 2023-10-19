National Games kicks off in Goa, to be formally inaugurated on Oct 26

Panaji, Oct 18 : The 37th National Games began in Goa with Badminton tournament taking place on Thursday, much before its formal inauguration.

On Thursday morning, Badmintontournament kickedoffin the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Sports Minister Govind Gaude and others at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, here.

The37thNationalGameswill beformallyinauguratedby Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October26at 6.30 p.m. inGoa.

“This is adream we have harboured for the past 10 years and immense efforts have been placed to host the event here. This edition of theNationalGameswill be a greatsuccess. I hope it will serve as the perfect platform for all athletes to shine in the future at the AsianGames, CommonwealthGamesand the Olympics,” Sawant said.

“ThoughGoais renowned for its sea and sand, we aspire for it to be equally celebrated for its sportingability,” he said.

Govind Gaude said thatPrimeMinister Narendra Modi has got a great vision and encourages each athlete for takingIndia ahead in the field of sports.

“In line with that, we are marching ahead with the 37thNationalGamesGoa. We are certain thistournamentwill be a great success,” he said.

