National Games: Oppn Parties slam BJP for hiring athletes from other states to represent Goa

Panaji, Oct 19 While the 37th National Games began in Goa with Badminton, much before its formal inauguration, the opposition parties have alleged that non-Goan athletes are recruited to represent the coastal state.

GoaForward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai on Thursday hit out at theBJPgovernment stating "wearingGoa’s jersey will not make one Goan."

“Thenationalgamesare upon us, and I wish all theathletescompeting forGoathe very best. All ofGoais praying and wishing to see Goanathleteson the podium. But how Goan isGoa? As a Goemkar [Goan person] I feel disappointed and let down that we’ve to recruit non-Goans torepresentus in many events,” Sardesai posted on social media.

“I want this to change.Goashould be represented by Goans, andGoagovernment must start working at grassroots towards it.Goais not just a name, it has a proud and profound meaning. Sports Ministry must stop seeing sports as annual events, and implement long term sustainable programmes to discover, equip, and train talented Goans, so that our sense of achievement and pride in our victories are undiluted, undiminished and total,” Sardesai further said.

Congress leader Elvis Gomes said that it tookGoaten years to hostNationalGamesand now when it is hosted Goanathletesare not getting opportunities.

“Goan’s are not getting opportunities to play in these tournaments. Today a badminton tournament took place, but Goanathleteswere not there.Athletesare brought fromotherstatesto get medals. When our state is organising the event and tax payers money is being spent, then we should get participation. This clearly shows that in these ten years, theBJPgovernment failed in sports development,” Gomes said.

“Failure of government has created such a situation whereathletesfromotherstatesare hired torepresentGoa. Government had ten years' time to train ourathletes,” he said.

The 37thNationalGamesbegan inGoawith Badminton tournament taking place on Thursday, much before its formal inauguration.

The 37thNational Games will be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 26 at 6.30 p.m.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor