National Inter District Junior Athletics Meet to be held from Friday onwards

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 15 : The National Inter District Junior Athletics Meet to be held by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) will be held from February 16 to 18, as per Olympics.com.

The 19th edition of the event will be live-streamed and will witness 5,588 athletes from 615 districts compete for medals across under-14 and under-16 categories. Each district can field 13 athletes at maximum.

The medal events include triathlon, pentathlon, javelin throw, long jump, high jump, shot put, 60m and 600m races and the 80m hurdles.

All the athletics events will be hosted by the Gujarat University campus in Ahmedabad, starting from 8:00 AM.

Bihar's Patna had hosted the National Inter District Junior Athletics meet last year.

*National Inter District Junior Athletics Meet 2024 schedule

February 16, Friday

-Girls 14 triathlon

-Boys 14 triathlon

-Girls 16 high jump qualification

-Girls 16 javelin throw qualification

-Girls 16 long jump qualification

-Girls 16 shot put qualification

-Boys 16 high jump qualification

-Boys 16 shot put qualification

-Boys 16 javelin throw qualification

-Boys 16 long jump qualification

-Boys 16 600m round 1

-Girls 16 600m round 1

February 17, Saturday

-Girls 14 javelin throw qualification

-Girls 16 pentathlon

-Girls 16 60m round 1 and semi-finals

-Girls 16 80m hurdles round 1 and semi-finals

-Boys 16 pentathlon

-Boys 16 60m round 1 and semi-finals

-Boys 16 80m hurdles round 1 and semi-finals

-Boys 14 javelin throw qualification

-Boys 16 600m semi-finals

-Girls 16 600m semi-finals

February 18, Sunday

-Girls 14 triathlon

-Girls 16 pentathlon

-Girls 16 javelin throw final

-Girls 16 high jump final

-Girls 16 shot put final

-Girls 14 javelin throw final

-Boys 14 javelin throw final

-Boys 16 high jump final

-Boys 16 long jump final

-Boys 16 shot put final

-Boys 16 javelin throw final

-Girls 16 long jump final

-Boys 16 80m hurdles final

-Girls 16 80m hurdles final

-Boys 16 60m final

-Girls 16 60m final

-Boys 16 600m final

-Girls 16 600m final.

