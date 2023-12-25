National Masters Snooker: Khaneja beats Varun Kumar to win maiden title
Chennai, Dec 25 Haryana’s Rajat Khaneja won his maiden national title in the Masters Snooker category on the concluding day of the 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Monday.
Khaneja rallied to edge out Tamil Nadu’s J. Varun Kumar 4-3 in the final. He lost the first frame 31-70 but won the next 70-60. He lost the next one 13-59 but once against came back to level scores by winning the fourth frame, 62-42. The Haryana cueist eventually went on to win the final 31-70, 70-60, 13-59, 62-42, 62-52, 46-87 36-75.
“It feels good to win my first National title, but I wasn’t at my best and neither was Kumar,” he said.
In the semifinals, Kumar edged out defending champion Manan Chandra (PSPB) 4-3 and Khaneja beat Vijay Nichani (TN) 4-2.
The results:
Masters snooker (final): Rajat Khaneja (Har) bt J. Varun Kumar (TN) 4-3 (31-70, 70-60, 13-59, 62-42, 62-52, 46-87, 36-75). 3rd place: Manan Chandra (PSPB) bt Vijay Nichani (TN) 3-1 (66-50, 24-77, 63-38, 74-13). Semifinals: Kumar bt Chandra 4-3 (17-95, 36-71, 19-73, 62-21, 100-0, 67-62, 58-17); Khaneja bt Nichani 4-2 (86-37, 126-0, 10-84, 20-67, 57-49, 74-19).
