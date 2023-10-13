National Open Athletics Championships 2023: Manikanta Hoblidhar secures men's 100 m title

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 13 : Athlete Manikanta Hoblidhar secured a gold medal in the men's 100 m race event at the ongoing National Open Athletics Championships on Thursday, continuing his impressive run.

The 22-year-old sprinter had earlier in the semifinals, broken a seven-year-old national record by clocking 10.23 s in a 100 m event, as per Olympics.com.

In the final, Manikanta won the title by clocking 10.42 s and was joined on the podium by Nikhil Patil (10.69) and Siva B (10.70).

The women's 100 m title was won by Tamil Nadu's Giridharani Ravi Kumar with a time of 11.36s. The other two podium spots were gained by Sneha SS (11.42) and Kamaljeet Kaur (11.52) while 2016 Olympian Srabani Nanda finished fourth with 11.65s.

In the men's 110 m hurdles event, Tejas Shirse emerged as the top athlete with a record of 13.67s. On Wednesday, he clocked 13.72 in the heats to break a 12-year-old meet record of 13.77s set by Siddhanth Thingalaya in 2011.

The women's shot put event saw two Asian Athletics Championships medallists lock horns for the top spot. Abha Khatua, the silver medalist triumphed over the former Asian champion Manpreet Kaur with the best throw of 16.32m. Manpreet Kaur came second with 15.96m. Srishti Vig's 15.78m gave her a bronze.

Eight finals in total were held at the open nationals on Thursday.

-National Open Athletics Championships 2023: Day 2 results

Men's 100m: 1. Manikanta H (10.42); 2. Nikhil Patil (10.69), 3. Siva B (10.70)

Women's 100m: 1. Giridharani Ravi Kumar (11.36); 2. Sneha SS (11.42); 3. Kamaljeet Kaur (11.52).

Men's 110m hurdles: 1. Tejas Shirse (13.67); 2. Madhvendra Shekhawat (13.99); 3. Manav R (14.11).

Men's discus throw: 1. Nirbhay Singh (55.21m); 2. Gagandeep Singh (55.14m); 3. Prabhjot Singh (54.88m).

Men's decathlon: 1. Yamandeep Sharma (7078 pts); 2. Rohit Roman (6965 pts); 3. Jagtar Singh (6888 pts).

Women's 100m hurdles: 1. Pragyan Prasant Sahu (13.46); 2. Sapna Kumari (13.47); Anjali C (13.53).

Women's long jump: 1. Bhavani Yadav Bhagavati (6.22m); 2. Priya Rathore (6.12m), Kushuma Ravada (6.08m).

Women's Shot put: 1. Abha Khatua (16.32m); 2. Manpreet Kaur (15.96m); 3. Srishti Vig (15.78m).

