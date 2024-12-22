National Rifle Association of India awarded hosting rights for ISSF Junior World Cup 2025

New Delhi [India], December 22 : The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has been awarded the hosting rights for another top international shooting competition, the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun 2025.

This will be the third top ISSF event to be held in the country after the senior world cup in Bhopal in 2023 and the season-ending ISSF World Cup Final earlier this year, reinforcing India's stature as one of the sport's top destinations in the world.

Reacting to the development after the NRAI received the official confirmation letter from the ISSF, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, President, NRAI, said, "We had a very fruitful executive committee meeting of the ISSF in Rome last month and all member federations as well as the ISSF President Luciano Rossi was all praise with the way India has been hosting top international Shooting competitions and helping to grow the sport globally. We obviously got the sense then but now that the official confirmation has come, we are excited and energised to put our best foot forward as usual. We are of course indebted to the Government of India and the Ministry of Sports for supporting in every possible way, our efforts to grow the sport in the country."

K Sultan Singh, Secretary General, NRAI, elaborated on the details of the ISSF communique saying, "The ISSF in their letter have requested us to confirm two possible convenient slots, one in September-October and the other during the end October-beginning November period. We will after meeting internally share the same with them at the earliest so that member federations can prepare accordingly. The world's top future champions and stars of Shooting are going to converge in India for a blockbuster showdown and we are confident that it will give the sport another grassroots boost in the country."

This will be the ninth top-level Shooting championship to be held in India over the past decade but the first ISSF Junior World Cup. Before this India had hosted continental championships and six ISSF competitions, including two World Cup Final competitions besides four senior ISSF World Cups.

The ranges in India will be busy throughout 2025 with the first-ever Shooting League of India (SLI) also planned in the first half of the year, besides regular national competitions which take place throughout the year culminating in the nationals.

