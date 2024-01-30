National Rowing C'ship: Services rowers set the early tone; M.P. dominate women's section

Pune, Jan 30 Hosts Services Sports Control Board men and Madhya Pradesh women set the early pace, booking themselves berths in the next round on the opening day of action in the 41st Senior and 25th Open Sprint National Rowing Championship at the Army Rowing Node in the CME campus, here on Tuesday.

Mid-afternoon results turned in had the Services book a quarterfinals berth in the single sculls event and likewise semifinal spots in three events -- double sculls, quadruple sculls and coxless pairs, respectively.

Salman Khan with 07 minutes 31.2 seconds did well over the 200o-metre run with the best time in his heats thus taking off from where he left off last year.

In the double sculls event, Services duo Kulwinder Singh and Karamjit Singh clocked 06:59.3 to emerge top in their heat. In quadruple sculls, Services with Ashish Phugat, Jakar Khan, Karamjit Singh, and Kulwinder Singh with 06:26.7 to their name topped and moved up into the draw. The fourth place was grabbed by the coxless pair of Sannee Kumar and Iqbal Singh who managed 07:21.8.

Likewise in the women’s section, Madhya Pradesh rowers worked into the last four stage in the lightweight double sculls, quadruple sculls and single sculls events respectively. Manipur, Kerala, Orissa and Tamil Nadu were close behind winning two places each in the last four.

Madhya Pradesh duo Poonam and Rukmani Dangi (08:07.0s) rolled into the lightweight double sculls semis. Later, in the quadruple sculls event it was Vindhya Sankit, Poonam, Kushpreet Kaur, and Rukmani Dangi clocking 07:32.8). It was an event that brought Maharashtra delight with Arya Naik, Kasturi Chaugale, Akshada Nigal, Sanika Mane (07:50.1) finishing second and securing a spot in the semifinals.

Khushpreet Kaur (08:40.3) signed off Madhya Pradesh’s day by booking a spot in the single scull’s quarterfinals. The event interestingly had Mrunmayee Salgaonkar (Maharashtra) take the top spot in her heat logging 08:35.4 to make the state day and also make the last eight of the event.

RESULTS (all Heats)

Men: Single Scull (M1X): 1-Navdeep Singh (RFI; 07:46.0); 2-Tamil Nadu

Single Scull (M1X): 1- E Ekshith Sai (Haryana; 07:38.0); 2- Haryana

Single Scull (M1X): 1 -Salman Khan (Services; 07:31.2); 2- Punjab

Single Scull (M1X): 1- Madhya Pradesh (Hariom Thakur; 07:56.1); 2-Orrisa

Open Double Sculls (MCV2X): 1: 1-RFI (Suraj Singh, Sinder; 07:13.0); 2-Delhi

Open Double Sculls (MCV2X): 1- Haryana (Lakshay, Ajay; 06:53.6) 2- Madhya Pradesh

Open Double Sculls (MCV2X): 1- Chandigarh (Ravinder, Lokesh; 06:55.0); 2- Orissa

Double Sculls (M2X): 1-Services (Kulwinder Singh, Karamjit Singh; 06:59.3); 2- Assam

Double Sculls (M2X): 1- Army (Gurpartap Singh, Ravi, 06:48.6)

Double Sculls (M2X): 1- Madhya Pradesh (Kaushlesh Pratap Singh, Sushil; 06:53.6); 2- Individual

Open Double Sculls (MCV2X): 1- Tamil Nadu (Arun Kumar M, Gowtham Enian S; 07:12.3); 2- West Bengal

Coxed Eights (M8+): 1: Army (Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram, Akshat, Parvinder Singh, Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetish Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Mukul Kumar; 06:09.4); 2- Telangana

Coxed Eights (M8+): 1-Manipur (Manmohan, Raghav Saran, Prayas, Manveer Singh, Anil Kumar, Hanuman, Sankit, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Chotu Nath, 06:09.1); 2-Kerala

Quadruple Sculls (M4X): 1- Services (Ashish Phugat, Jakar Khan, Karamjit Singh, Kulwinder Singh; 06:26.7); 2- Assam

Coxless Pairs (M2-): 1-Services (Sannee Kumar, Iqbal Singh; 07:21.8); 2- Telengana

Women:

Coxless Fours (W4-): 1-Manipur (Changamayum Priya Devi, Yumnam Chengloulembi Devi, Thangjam Priya Devi, Haobijam Tendenthoi Devi, 07:02.1) 2- Meghalaya

Coxless Fours (W4-): W4xh2: 1-Kerala (Amala Prasad, Aswani Kumaran V P, Anna Helen Joseph, Davapriya D; 07:27.2)

Lightweight Double Sculls (LW2X): 1-Orrisa (Anshika Bharti, Nikita Dnyaneshwar Gavhane; 07:58.9); 2-Meghalaya

Lightweight Double Sculls (LW2X): 1- Haryana (Diksha, Savita; 07:48.2); 2- Manipur

Lightweight Double Sculls (LW2X): 1-Madhya Pradesh (Poonam, Rukmani Dangi; 08:07.0s); 2 - Kerala

Coxless Pairs (W2-): 1-Manipur (Gurbani Kaur, Diljod Kaur; 08:30.8); 2-Meghalaya

Coxless Pairs (W2-): 1- Kerala (Vijinamol B, Aleena Anto; 08:13.0); 2- Tamil Nadu

Quadruple Sculls (W4X): 1-Orrisa (Richael Lakra, Reshma Lakra, Manisha Kispotta, Sonalika Das, 07:39.6)

Quadruple Sculls (W4X): 1- Madhya Pradesh (Vindhya Sankit, Poonam, Kushpreet Kaur, Rukmani Dangi; 07:32.8), 2- Maharashtra (Arya Naik, Kasturi Chaugale, Akshada Nigal, Sanika Mane, 07:50.1)

Quadruple Sculls (W4X): 1- Tamil Nadu (Tamilselvi S, Rosemastica Meril A, Fatisiuba K, Bagavathy R; 07:37.8); 2-Madhya Pradesh

Coxed Eights (W8+): 1- Tamil Nadu (A. Akilandeshawari, Madhumitha D, S Rohini Priya, M Priyadharshani, Tamilselvi S, Rosemastica Meril A, Fatisiuba K, Bagavathy R, Diya Subramaniam; 07:16.8); 2- Orissa

Single Scull (W1X): 1- Maharashtra (Mrunmayee Salgaonkar; 08:35.4); 2- Andaman;

Single Scull (W1X): 1-Madhya Pradesh (Khushpreet Kaur; 08:40.3);

