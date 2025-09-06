National shooting: Neeru, Bhowneesh continue to lead race to the top six in Trial 4

Bhucho (Punjab), Sep 6 Asian champion Neeru Dhanda and Asian silver medalist Bhowneesh Mendiratta continued to lead the race to finish in the top six, after completion of four rounds in the Trap event at the National Selection Shotgun Trial (T4), held at Bhucho Village Bhai Devinder Singh Sidhu Gun Club in Bhucho, Punjab.

Bhowneesh, who has shot 99, which included three perfect rounds of 25 hits and 24 in the fourth, has a four-shot lead over World Cup final silver medalist Vivaan Kapoor and Zoravar Singh Sandhu, who have shot 95 each. Shardul Vihaan and Kynan Darius Chenai occupy the next position with a score of 93, while seven shooters, Arshad Hasan Khan, Fahd Sultan, Karan, Shapath Bharadwaj, Ali Aman Elahi, Jaswinder Singh, and Lakshay Sheoran are in the race for the sixth spot with a score of 92.

In Trap Women, Neeru shot 92 with scores of 22, 24, 23, 23 to take the lead after the completion of four rounds. Asian Championship bronze medalist Aashima Ahlawat was second with a score of 90, while Kirti Gupta, Rajeshwari Kumari, and Sabeera Haris occupied the next spots with a score of 89. Preeti Rajak was in sixth place with a score of 86.

The final series of qualifications and the finals will be held on Sunday.

