National Stand Up Paddle Boarding C'ship records highest-ever participation

Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 26 : The National Stand-Up Paddle Boarding Championship, has set a new milestone with over 120 registrations, the highest ever participation in the event's history.

The National SUP Championship is scheduled at the picturesque Pirappanvalasi Beach in Palk Bay, Rameshwaram, on September 28-29. The two-day national championship will see over 120 athletes from nine states competing in sprint (200 metres), technical (4 kilometers), & distance (12 kilometres) categories, across five divisions: men, women, groms (U-16), defence, and open.

The event is organised by Quest Academy under the aegis of the Surfing Federation of India and is supported by the Tamil Nadu Surfing Association, affiliated with the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

Reigning champions from Tamil Nadu, Sekar Patchai, who won the technical and distance titles in the men's category, and Monica Pugazharasu, who won both the sprint and distance titles, will return to defend their titles. Reigning Sprint champion, M Manikandan, will look to challenge Sekar for the other two titles, while former national champion Tanvi Jagdish would love to win back her title from Monica.

Other promising stand-up paddlers, Muthu Kutti, Ajith Govind, and Raja Pandian in the men's category, whereas Anandi Aarthi, Yamini Kannan, and Vijayalakshmi Irulappan in the women's category will provide stiff competition along with the new stand-up paddlers in the circuit. Akash Pujar, Kalidas, and Muthukumar will be the ones to look out for in the Groms (U-16) category.

"The sport is changing lives in coastal towns, providing a career option for the youngsters from this part of the country," says Upasna Mody, General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Surfing Association, who resides in the Palkbay and is actively involved in promoting SUP to the youth in coastal regions.

"Accessibility to sport and championship events brings awareness to create champions as well as vocational opportunities," she added.

International Surfing Association SUP coach Jehan Driver, who has spent over a decade training athletes in coastal communities, echoed these sentiments. "The geography of the Palk Bay is ideal for developing champions. The national and state associations have always been upfront in providing their valuable support to encourage the development programmes. The Groms (U16) from our village winning a gold & bronze in the 2023 National SUP Championship is a testament to our concept of the training programmes."

Arun Vasu, President, Surfing Federation of India, highlighted the sport's international potential. "Surfing and stand-up paddleboarding offer India a pathway to medals on the global stage, including the Olympics." He also celebrated the recent success of India at the Asian Surfing Championship in Maldives, "We have recently secured two spots for the upcoming Asian Games thanks to the performance of our athletes at the Asian Surfing Championship in Maldives."

This achievement underscores the importance of events like the SUP Challenge. With a record-breaking number of participants and high-calibre athletes, this year's SUP Challenge promises to be the most competitive and exciting edition yet.

