National Women's Chess: Exciting finish on the card as 9 players chase leaders Nandhidhaa, Saranya

Karaikudi (T.N), Oct 12 The 50th National Women's Chess Championship is heading to an exciting finale with 11 players separated by a half-a-point and in contention for the coveted title in the event being played at Managiri village near here.

With all the top four boards in the tenth round ending in draws on Saturday, the stage is set for a showdown in the final round. Overnight leaders P.V. Nandhidhaa and J Saranya played out a draw on the top board and were sharing the lead with eight points.

They were followed by nine players who were on 7.5 points and will be earnestly hoping for the top two to falter. V Varshini's win over top seed Velpula Sarayu has added even more excitement to the competition.

Despite gaining a pawn in the French defense, WGM Nandhidhaa couldn’t convert it into a win against WFM Saranya, leading to a 52-move draw. Both players remained in the top spot with 8 points.

In her clash with WIM Sakshi Chitlange, IM Padmini Rout missed a potential endgame opportunity, leading to a 51-move draw. Both players now have 7.5 points.

Mary Ann Gomes and Kiran Manisha Mohanty decided to share the point. In a dramatic game, Mary sacrificed a rook, but Kiran defended well and advanced her pawns, leading to a draw. Both players are now on 7.5 points.

The clash between Priyanka Nutakki and Priyanka K also ended in a draw, leaving both players with 7.5 points.

Nine players, -- Padmini Rout, Nisha MoAnn Gomes, V. Varshini, Rakshitta Ravi, Kiran Manisha, Priyanka Nutakki, Priyanka K. and Sakshi Chitlange -- who all are tied at 7.5 points. With so many players clubbed in the chaotic top far, Sunday's final round promises to be intense.

