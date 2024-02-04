National Wrestling Championships 2024: Sunil Kumar secures Greco-Roman title in 87kg category

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 4 : The Asian Games Hangzhou bronze medalist wrestler Sunil Kumar secured the 87 kg title in the National Wrestling Championships 2024, which started on Saturday in Jaipur.

Sunil, the wrestler who got India its first Asian Games greco-roman medal in 13 years just last year, defeated Manoj Kumar 9-1 to clinch the title in a bout which he dominated for the most part, as per Olympics.com.

Former world cadet champion Suraj Vashist missed out on a gold by a narrow margin as he had to settle for a silver following a 3-2 loss to Gyanender in the final of men's 60 kg competition. Gyanender got the first points after a takedown, earning a 3-0 lead in the fist half. A referral taken timely by Suraj denied his opponent further two points and kept the game alive. Suraj made a final charge during the dying minutes of the bout, but Gyanender defended himself well and held on to his slender one-point lead.

In the final of 103 kg greco-roman category, Naveen got a victory over Hardeep by 5-1, which earned him the gold.

-National Wrestling Championships 2024 Greco-Roman medal winners

55kg: 1. Vishwajit, 2. Sanjeev, 3. Rohit Yadav, Manjeet

60kg: 1. Gyanender, 2. Suraj, 3. Vikram Kurade, Pravin

63kg: 1. Sunny Kumar, 2. Shamsher Singh, 3. Umesh, Sandeep Kumar

67kg: 1. Ashu, 2. Sachin Sehrawat, 3. Vinayak Patil, Vinay

72kg: 1. Kuldeep Malik, 2. Sameer, 3. Vishal, Ankit Gulia

77kg: 1. Vikas, 2. Karan, 3. Tarun, Rahul

82kg: 1. Rahit Dahiya, 2. Neeraj, 3. Shivaji, Lovepreet Singh

87kg: 1. Sunil Kumar, 2. Manoj Kumar, 3. Rohit Bura, Ravinder Khatri

97kg: 1. Nitesh, 2. Kapil, 3. Narinder Cheema, Sunil

130kg: 1. Naveen, 2. Hardeep, 3. Tushar, Mehr Singh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor