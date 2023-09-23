"Nation's best wishes are with them," says Anurag Thakur to Indian athletes at Asian Games

New Delhi [India], September 23 : As the Indian contingent marched at the opening ceremony of the Asian Games, Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur extended best wishes to all athletes participating in the tournament.

Anurag Thakur took to X (formerly Twitter) to boost athletes' confidence before they start their campaign.

"An enchanting sight as the Indian contingent take the march at the Opening Ceremony of #AsianGames2022 with unmatched confidence. The nation's best wishes are with them. I am confident that every athlete will give their best and make Bharat proud at #AsianGames2022 #BharatAtAG22. Let's cheer for our athletes and motivate them as they strive to honour the tricolour. Jai Hind," Anurag Thakur wrote on his X handle.

Asian Games officially kickstarted with a glittering opening ceremony on Saturday with Olympic medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain and men's hockey skipper Harmanpreet Singh as the country's flag-bearers.

India will be aiming to scale new heights at the Asian Games after registering their best-ever medal count during the 2018 edition of the event, a total of 70 medals.

The games officially started on September 23, while sports like cricket, football, volleyball and beach volleyball kickstarted on September 19.

