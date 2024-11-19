Nations League: Croatia, Denmark complete quarterfinal line-up

New Delhi, Nov 19 Josko Gvardiol struck a second half equaliser as Croatia secured a 1-1 UEFA Nations League home draw with Portugal to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Defender struck on 65 minutes to cancel Joao Felix’s first half opener in what was a high quality clash in Split.

Felix’s crisp finish gave Portugal the lead inside 33 minutes, but Zlatko Dalic’s substitutions inspired a second half turnaround from the hosts. Kristijan Jakic's excellent cross found Gvardiol at the far post in the 65th minute and the defender's confident finish placed qualification back in their hands.

While Portugal were already guaranteed top spot in Group A1, Croatia kicked off knowing a point would be enough to seal second place and so a place in the last eight.

However, a Portugal side missing Bernardo Silva, Matheus Nunes and Ruben Dias but captained by former City star Joao Cancelo, dominated the early proceedings and it was Roberto Martinez’s side who made the initial breakthrough just past the half hour.

In another match, Denmark held firm to guarantee their place in the Nations League quarterfinals with goalless draw against Serbia in Leskovac.

The hosts created the better chances, with Kasper Schmeichel denying Dusan Vlahovic in both halves, while Aleksandar Mitrovic's acrobatic clearance off the line denied Mikkel Damsgaard at the other end. Serbia had Strahinja Pavlovic sent off for two bookings late on and had to settle for a place in the League A/B play-offs as they were unable to find the breakthrough.

Elsewhere, Spain, already confirmed as group winners, protected their unbeaten record in Group A4 with a dramatic 3-2 home win over Switzerland, Bryan Zaragoza converting a decisive penalty in stoppage time.

Northern Ireland won promotion to League B despite ceding a two-goal advantage in their 2-2 draw in Luxembourg.

San Marino earned promotion to League C as they came from behind to secure a 3-1 win – their largest ever – in Liechtenstein.

