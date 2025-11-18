Nawaz stars with ball and bat as Pakistan survive Zimbabwe scare in final-over finish

Rawalpindi, Nov 18 Mohammad Nawaz produced a crucial all-round performance to rescue Pakistan in Rawalpindi, first triggering Zimbabwe’s dramatic middle-order collapse before returning at the death with a decisive 21 off 12 balls to guide the hosts to a nervy win with four balls left in the chase.

Zimbabwe, who had been motoring at 72 for 1 in the 8th over and were looking set for a total well above 180, imploded spectacularly to lose seven wickets for 37 runs and finish on 147 for 8.

Pakistan’s spinners — led by Nawaz — seized control in the middle overs to dry up scoring and force errors, as Zimbabwe slipped from 72 for 1 to 128 for 8 by the 19th over.

Nawaz, bowling quicker and more accurately than the legspinners, made the breakthrough when he removed Tadiwanashe Marumani at deep square leg off a full toss before dismissing Ryan Burl later on. His economy stood out: just 22 runs in four overs, at 5.50, the best among bowlers who completed their quota. Pressure from the spinners also produced two run-outs.

Sikandar Raza’s unbeaten 34 off 24 ensured Zimbabwe avoided complete collapse, but Pakistan’s chase was far from straightforward. Zimbabwe’s seamers dominated the powerplay, removing both Sahibzada Farhan and Babar Azam in the fifth over through Brad Evans, before Tinotenda Maposa trapped Salman Agha in the sixth.

Pakistan crawled to 31 for 3 by the end of the powerplay and were further troubled when Saim Ayub fell to Graeme Cremer’s legspin in the 10th over, pushing the required rate to nine. Cremer, returning to T20Is after more than seven years and 122 matches — a record — finished with 1 for 27 from three overs.

At 31 for 3 and then again at the halfway mark, Pakistan looked in serious trouble. But Fakhar Zaman, playing his comeback T20I innings, steadied the chase with a vital 44 off 32. His 61-run partnership with Usman Khan dragged Pakistan back into contention.

Usman continued the rebuild after Zaman’s dismissal, eventually joining hands with Nawaz when the required rate again threatened to climb.

Nawaz had a slice of luck — dropped on nine by Brian Bennett at midwicket with 15 needed off 10 — but made full use of the reprieve, striking a six and two fours to ensure Pakistan crossed the line comfortably in the end. He sealed the chase with a boundary, Pakistan winning with four balls to spare.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 147/8 in 20 overs (Brian Bennett 49, Sikandar Raza 34*; Mohammad Nawaz 2/22) lost to Pakistan 151/5 in 19.2 overs (Fakhar Zaman 44, Usman Khan 37*; Brad Evans 2/26) by 5 wickets

