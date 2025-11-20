NBA, ACG, BFI announce India's largest school-based basketball program in association with Skechers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 : The National Basketball Association (NBA), ACG - a global leader in pharmaceutical solutions - and the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) - the governing body of basketball in the country - on Thursday announced the 2025-26 edition of the ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 National Tournament, a nationwide school-based tournament for U-14 boys' and girls' teams that will visit 10 cities across India, marking the largest program of its kind in the country to date.

Skechers - the global performance and lifestyle footwear and apparel brand - will continue to serve as the Official Kit Partner of the program and provide high-quality gear to the participating teams. The 2025-26 ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 National Tournament will tip off on Thursday, November 27 in Ludhiana before stops in Chennai, Udaipur, New Delhi, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Prayagraj, Mumbai, Kochi and Indore, as per a release from BFI.

Boys' and girls' teams from schools in any of the states within each zone can register to participate in their respective city's tournament by visiting this link. The top two boys' and girls' teams in each zone and one all-star team from both the boys' and girls' divisions in each zone will advance to the ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 National Finals Tournament early next year. The dates of the rest of the stops and the dates and location of the Finals will be announced on a rolling basis.

The 2025-26 ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 National Tournament is being operated by India On Track, one of India's leading grassroots sports organisations.

The ACG Jr. NBA program continues to teach the fundamentals and values of basketball, positively impacting the lives of Indian youth. Since its launch in India in 2013, the Jr. NBA program has reached more than 15 million youth and 15,000 physical education instructors in 35 cities across the country.

The ACG Jr. NBA program is part of the NBA's broader grassroots basketball development efforts in India, which also include NBA Basketball School - a network of tuition-based basketball development programs in 13 cities for male and female players ages 6-18 - operated by India On Track.

NBA India Country Head Rajah Chaudhry said, "The ACG Jr. NBA program is the cornerstone of our grassroots basketball development efforts in India, helping identify and nurture the next generation of talent. Over the years, we've seen tremendous success from the program, with participants going on to represent India at the national level, take part in our global development programs, and compete at the collegiate level in the U.S. and professionally around the world. Together with ACG, BFI, and Skechers, we're proud to continue creating meaningful opportunities for boys and girls to learn, compete and grow through basketball building a structured pathway for young athletes to realise their potential and reach the highest levels of the game."

BFI President Aadhav Arjuna said, "Our continued collaboration with the NBA reflects our shared commitment to developing basketball from the ground up. The ACG Jr. NBA program gives young players across India a unique platform to learn, compete and dream big. Each year, we see growing interest in basketball at the school level, which is key to building a sustainable talent pipeline for the sport. We're proud to support a program that's helping make basketball more accessible and inspiring for the next generation."

ACG Managing Director Karan Singh said, "As someone who has followed this game all my life, it's incredibly meaningful to see young boys and girls across India embrace basketball with such passion and potential. The overwhelming response to the ACG Jr. NBA program has reinforced our belief that basketball can and should be democratised - reaching children in every corner of the country, regardless of background. Through this collaboration, we are committed to making the game more accessible, building safe and inclusive environments to play, and empowering the next generation to grow in confidence, character and ambition both off the court."

BFI Secretary General Kulvinder Singh Gill said, "The ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 National Tournament is a significant step toward expanding basketball's reach at the grassroots level. It offers young players the chance to learn, compete and build the skills and teamwork that will shape India's next generation of talent."

CEO and Country Manager of Skechers South Asia Pvt. Ltd., Rahul Vira said, "As basketball's popularity in India continues to grow, we're proud to continue our association with the NBA to support the next generation of players through the ACG Jr. NBA program. At Skechers, innovation and performance are at the heart of everything we do, and this collaboration allows us to equip young athletes with high-quality gear that helps them play their best while enjoying the game they love."

