NBA: Cavs extend winning start to 12-0 with 119-113 win Over Bulls

Chicago, Nov 12 Cleveland Cavaliers continued their astonishing start to the NBA season as they became just the eighth team to start the season with a 12-0 record with a 119-113 win over Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

The Bulls, however, who were reduced to a 4-7 record with the loss, certainly gave the Cavs a run for their money. Both teams were close with the visiting side leading 67-66 at the end of the second quarter.

Donovan Mitchell was once again the star for the Cavs as he exploded for a season-high 36 points on the night, 25 of which came in the first half itself.

"It's great to be part of history. I never want to take those things for granted along the road when we're doing it in various ways. We're doing it in ways where we are blowing out teams. We're winning from behind. We're winning close games. And it's somebody different every night leading the charge. It's always a group effort.

"We dug deep. For us to continue to be what we want to be, that's what it's going to take.It was a complete team win. Every night it's somebody different. We're playing for each other, being selfless. We've got to keep it going,” said Donovan Mitchell post-game.

Zach Levine (26), Coby White (20) and Nikola Vucevic (20) were the highest scorers for the Bulls, but their efforts went in vain as the side lost their fifth game in their last six outings.

With the win on Tuesday (IST), the Cavs have become the first team since the 15-16 Golden State Warriors to start their season with 12 wins. The Warriors went on to extend their unbeaten streak to 24 games, a league record. The team also set the record for the best ever record in NBA history with 73 wins and only nine losses during the regular season.

