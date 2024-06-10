NBA Finals: Boston escape late Mavericks rally to take 2-0 lead at home

Boston, June 10 Dallas Mavericks' hopes for a quick turnaround in the NBA Finals were dashed on Sunday night as the Boston Celtics emerged victorious 105-98 in Game 2.

Despite a strong showing from Luka Doncic and early dominance, Dallas couldn't overcome Boston's defensive pressure and clutch plays down the stretch.

The win gives the Celtics a commanding 2-0 series lead, historically a strong position with teams holding a 31-5 record in such situations.

While Game 1 was a blowout in Boston's favor, Dallas looked like a different team early in Game 2. Doncic exploded for 23 points in the first half, while Kyrie Irving found his rhythm with 10 points. However, Boston managed to stay afloat despite shooting a dismal 3-of-15 from three in the first half, clinging to a narrow 54-51 lead.

The tide turned in the third quarter. Dallas' turnovers, many by Doncic, fueled Boston's fast break, allowing them to extend their lead to 83-74. A buzzer-beating three from Payton Pritchard further demoralized the Mavericks.

The Celtics' defense tightened its grip in the fourth, while their three-point shooting woes subsided. Derrick White's dagger three put Boston up 103-89 with limited time remaining.

Dallas threatened a late comeback with a 9-0 run, but Derrick White emerged as the unlikely hero. He swatted away a potential layup from Jayson Tatum, who struggled offensively throughout the game, stifling the Mavericks' momentum. Another clutch block from White on PJ Washington sealed the victory for Boston.

With the series shifting to Dallas for Game 3, the pressure mounts on the Mavericks to avoid falling into a 0-3 hole. Doncic will need continued strong performances, and the rest of the team will need to find ways to support him and overcome Boston's suffocating defense.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor