NBA: Los Angeles Lakers beat Golden State Warriors in Game-4 of Western Conference Semi-Finals

California [US], May 9 : Los Angeles Lakers edged passed Golden State Warriors 104-101 in Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals held at Crypto Arena in Downtown Los Angeles. The Lakers are now 3-1 up in the seven-game playoff series.

They only require one more win to secure a spot in the NBA Finals 2023.

In the first quarter, both teams went on head-to-head, and a brilliant display of defensive play was seen on both ends. The score at the end of the first quarter was 22-21. Lakers won by just one point.

The second quarter started off well for both the teams but towards the end of the quarter, the Los Angeles Lakers lost their stride and gave away easy points to Golden State Warriors. The final score at the end of the second quarter was 31-27 as the Warriors took the lead at the end of the quarter.

The third quarter of the match was similar to the previous one, it started off well but Darvin Ham's side switched off while the game approached towards the end. The scoreline also did not witness a massive change in the number. The score was 32-28, with the Warriors maintaining the lead. Both teams just managed to get a single point more in comparison to the second quarter score (31-27).

In the fourth quarter, the match was turned on its head. Lebron James and his team came roaring back in the fourth quarter. The final score at the end of the quarter was 27-17. The Lakers won the quarter therefore with a difference of 10 points.

It seemed as if Los Angeles Lakers saved the best for the last. They looked motivated as they looked stronger in defence in the last quarter than the other three.

There wasn't a daylight difference between the teams. The Lakers managed to win the match by three points. The final score of the Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals was 104-101.

Lakers' Anthony Davis got into his stride after a below-par performance in Game 3 of the playoffs. Davis in Game 4, scored 23 points, 15 rebounds and gave two assists. Teammate Lebron James, netted 27 points, nine rebounds and gave six assists.

For the Golden State Warriors, it looked as if the team was carried by only Stephen Curry. He scored 31 points, got 10 rebounds and gave 14 assists altogether. Andrew Wiggins gave support, he accumulated 17 points, four rebounds and gave one assist.

Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals will be played on May 11.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor