NBA star Dwight Howard visits Varanasi for 'spiritual journey', praises PM Modi for reforming the holy city
By ANI | Published: April 29, 2022 02:39 PM2022-04-29T14:39:47+5:302022-04-29T14:50:03+5:30
NBA star Dwight Howard has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reforming the holy city of Varanasi, after making a visit to the place recently for a 'spiritual journey' that 'rejuvenated his soul'.
"At peace with myself and the world after a visit to Varanasi. A spiritual journey that has rejuvenated the soul. Congratulations @narendramodi for the magical reformation of the holy city. Varanasi has inspired so many legends, I am humbled. I am sure the reincarnation of this sacred city will inspire many more. @pixstoryapp," posted Howard on Instagram.
Howard currently plays as a Centre-Forward for Los Angles Lakers in National Basketball Association (NBA), the North American professional basketball league.
