Need to give even more strength and attention to Khelo India: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 16 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that playing and winning in Khelo India has become an important programme for the country and needs to be given even more strength and attention.

He said this during his interaction with the Indian Paris Olympic contingent at his residence on Thursday.

The PM said that India was giving priority to developing a world-class sports ecosystem and it was important to find and nurture players from the grassroots.

"To discover talent from villages and cities, we started the Khelo India campaign. I am happy that 28 players from Khelo India participated in this Olympics. These athletes began their journey through Khelo India. Now, playing and winning in Khelo India has become an important programme for India. I believe we need to give even more strength and attention to Khelo India. Through it, we will find more new and talented players like you," the PM said.

PM Modi said through the efforts "a new army of players for India is being prepared through Khelo India".

"We are ensuring that our athletes do not lack facilities and resources. Training should not face any difficulties, so we are continuously increasing the budget," the PM said.

"Everyone knows how important it is for an athlete to participate in as many competitions as possible. I am satisfied that before the Olympics, you got exposure to many international competitions. So much focus has been given to providing world-class facilities, from coaches, experts, and diet, to equipment," the Prime Minister said during his address to the sportspersons.

He said that earlier there were too many hardships for the sportspersons but his government was ensuring all facilities. "Earlier, such facilities were not even thought of. Athletes used to work hard and rely on their fate," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said that the Paris Olympics will serve as a launch pad for Indian sports to soar and is the turning point. He said the Paris Olympics were significant for the country as several first were registered there.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor