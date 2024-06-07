Neeraj Chopra congratulates Sunil Chhetri on 'amazing international career'

New Delhi, June 7 Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower praised Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri, who bid adieu to football in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Kuwait, on his illustrious international career. Chopra shared a special post on social media saying that Chhetri has waved the flag of India high.

"Aapne humara jhanda bahut uuncha lehraya (you have waved the tri-colour high) @chhetrisunil11 bhai. Congratulations on an amazing international career!" Chopra wrote on X accompanied with a picture of an emotional Chhetri receiving a guard of honour from his teammates.

India were held goalless by Kuwait at home in Chhetri's farewell game, a second-round Group A match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifier here at the Salt Lake Stadium, leaving them to beat Qatar in a must-win away game on June 11.

The game against Kuwait was the 39-year-old’s 151st and final game of a storied national career.

Chhetri bid adieu to his glittering career as the third-highest international goal scorer with 94 international goals in 151 matches behind Argentine star Lionel Messi (106 in 180 matches) and Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo (128 in 205 matches).

