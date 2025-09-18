Neeraj Chopra Fails to Defend Title, Finishes 8th in Men’s Javelin Throw Final at World Athletics Championships 2025

World Athletics Championships 2025 Men’s Javelin Final: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem failed to finish in the top three in the men’s javelin final at the World Athletics Championships 2025 on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

Arshad Nadeem fouled his second and fourth throws. His best attempt came in the third round with a throw of 82.75 metres. He did not advance beyond the fourth round and could not secure a top-eight spot.

Neeraj Chopra reached the fifth round in eighth position but could not improve his mark to qualify for the final round of six competitors.

Both athletes had qualified for the final on Wednesday along with 11 other players.

However, India’s Sachin Yadav has emerged as a contender with an impressive throw of 86 meters, currently placing him fourth in the standings.